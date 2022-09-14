Mahela steps down as Mumbai Indians head coach to take on new role

Mahela steps down as Mumbai Indians head coach to take on new role

September 14, 2022   11:52 am

Mahela Jayawardene has resigned as the head coach of Mumbai Indians (MI) to take on a new role in the franchise team with the aim of building a global cricket legacy for them.

In a statement, Mumbai Indian ownership said, “with the expansion of MI #OneFamily which now includes MI Emirates and MI Cape Town along with Mumbai Indians, the team management recognized the need for a central team.”

Thereby, Jayawardene has been elevated to the position of Global Head of Performance of the franchise team.

He is tasked with providing senior leadership of the group’s cricket operations worldwide including overall strategic planning, creating an integrated global high-performance eco-system as well as a responsibility for each team’s coaching and support structures, working closely with the team head coaches to ensure synergies, a consistent brand of cricket and implementation of best practices set by Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, Zaheer Khan has been appointed as the Global Head of Cricket Development of Mumbai Indians and will be responsible for player development, building on MI’s robust program around talent identification and grooming and adopting the same across geographies, which has been core to MI’s philosophy and success, the statement read further.

Each geography comes with its unique set of challenges and Zaheer’s elevated role will play an important role helping MI teams across the globe, it continued.

Speaking on the new role, Jayawardene said, “It is an absolute honour for me to lead MI’s global cricket operations. Mrs. Ambani and Akash’s leadership and guidance have made MI the most valued global cricket franchise and I am very happy to see MI grow globally. I look forward to this new responsibility to build a strong cohesive global brand of cricket.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

The country is self-sufficient in coconut oil - Buddhika de Silva

The country is self-sufficient in coconut oil - Buddhika de Silva

Rajitha makes revelation on the shortage of medicines

Rajitha makes revelation on the shortage of medicines

Sajith Premadasa says the country has stopped moving forward

Sajith Premadasa says the country has stopped moving forward

Multi-sector mechanism to ensure food security, nutrition initiated under Presidents patronage

Multi-sector mechanism to ensure food security, nutrition initiated under Presidents patronage

Hotline to inquire about obtaining electric vehicle permits (English)

Hotline to inquire about obtaining electric vehicle permits (English)

Chinese envoy discusses Sri Lanka's economic situation with ADB reps (English)

Chinese envoy discusses Sri Lanka's economic situation with ADB reps (English)

Allocation of USD 100 Mn to procure essential medicines, supplies for Sri Lanka (English)

Allocation of USD 100 Mn to procure essential medicines, supplies for Sri Lanka (English)