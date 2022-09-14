Validity period of temporary driving licenses extended

September 14, 2022   12:34 pm

The Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) has decided to extend the validity period of temporary driving licenses issued for a period of 06 months to one year.

The validity period of such temporary driving licenses can be extended at the head office of the Department of Motor Traffic in Werahera or at the offices in the respective districts of residence, the DMT added.

Measures have been taken to issue the driving license cards currently in possession of the Department only to the new licensees who expatriate the country.

The Department of Motor Traffic mentioned that an order of 450,000 driving license printing cards is expected to arrive in the country within the next few weeks.

