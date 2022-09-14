Lotus Tower to launch operations tomorrow

Adding a novel experience for the people of Sri Lanka, the operations of Lotus Tower in Colombo are scheduled to kick off tomorrow (Sep 15).

The loan agreement between the Telecommunication Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) and China was initiated with the commencement of work on the Lotus Tower in 2012, while the loan instalments are due to be completed by 2024. USD 66.3936 million of the loan has already been paid.

The Chief Administrative Officer of Colombo Lotus Tower Pvt. Ltd. Private Company, retired Major General Prasad Samarasinghe said that both local and foreign investors have joined to invest in the Lotus Tower and 22 investors have so far expressed their interest to enter into contracts.

Meanwhile, orders have been received to host 15 different functions at the tower by December 31 this year, he added.

Following the commencement of its operation tomorrow, the members of the public will be allowed to visit the tower by purchasing a ticket for Rs. 500 or Rs. 2,000. For a foreign national, the ticket is priced at USD 20.

Those who purchase a ticket for Rs. 2,000 will be given the opportunity to enter the premises without standing in a queue and to climb to the top of the tower several times during a single visit. Meanwhile, those who purchase Rs. 500 tickets will be allowed to visit the top of the tower only once.

Considered to be the tallest self-supported structure in South Asia which is measured up to 356 metres in height, the Lotus Tower was ceremoniously handed over to the Government of Sri Lanka on February 28, 2022, by the Chinese company following the completion of its construction work. Thereafter, Colombo Lotus Tower Pvt. Ltd. was established and its operations were entrusted to the company.