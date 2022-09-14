PUCSL introduces hotline for consumers inquiries on electricity stariffs

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has introduced a dedicated hotline for consumers to seek clarifications on the revised electricity tariffs.

This new hotline was launched the new hotline taking into consideration the increasing number of complaints that the PUCSL is receiving on the calculation of new electricity tariff,” the PUCSL chairman Janaka Ratnayake said speaking on the matter.

“We want to make sure that there is a smooth transition and help consumers in every way that we can to understand the electricity bill, tariff calculations and minimize the issues that the consumers face,” the PUCSL chief added.

The electricity consumer can now contact the PUCSL officials a dedicated hotline of 0775687387 to obtain clarification on the new electricity tariff.



The regulator approved a new electricity tariff revision providing relief to domestic electricity consumers from the 10th of August 2022 after receiving comments from the public and other stakeholders through a public consultation process.

According to the new electricity tariff increase, the domestic category with consumption of less than 30 units per month will be charged 25 percent of the cost by which they still are subsided75 percent. The consumers come under the category of above 31 units and below 60 units and are charged 40 percent of the total cost. They get a 60 percent of subsidy. Only 50 percent of the actual cost is charged from the category of units above 61 and below 90. A 50 percent of subsidy is also given to that category. Accordingly, 75 percent of the electricity consumers are still being subsidized even with the new tariff revision. PUCSL also have taken steps to encourage electricity consumers to conserve electricity and promote renewable electricity generation with the tariff revision decision.

Additional to this service, the public and other stakeholders can connect with PUCSL by calling 0112392607 or 0112392608 and info@pucsl.gov.lk or consumers@pucsl.gov.lk or www.facebook.com/pucsl