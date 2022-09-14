President and Australian HC in preliminary discussions on renewable energy investments

A preliminary round of discussions was held between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Australian High Commissioner Paul Stephens to explore the opportunities for investment in the renewable energy sector in Sri Lanka.

The discussion was held at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (14) with the participation of a group of Australian investors, the President’s Media Division said.

President Wickremesinghe has given priority to encouraging new investments in the renewable energy sector as a solution to the current electricity crisis and to ensure uninterrupted power supply, the release said.