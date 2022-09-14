Veteran lyricist Ananda Padmasiri passes away
September 14, 2022 04:21 pm
Veteran Sri Lankan lyricist Ananda Padmasiri has passed away at the age of 63.
He had reportedly passed away due to a heart attack this morning (Sep 14).
His contribution to the development of Sri Lankan music industry includes many Sinhala songs written by him such as “Ran Samanala Joduwa Wage” sung by Ranjan Ramanayake, “Oba Inne Koheda Kiya” sung by the Gypsies, “Devadara Gas Atharin Ebi Balana” sung by H.R. Jothipala etc.