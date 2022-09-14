ETI depositors protest in front of CBSL

ETI depositors protest in front of CBSL

September 14, 2022   04:27 pm

A group of depositors of Edirisinghe Trust Investments (ETI) Finance Limited engaged in a protest in front of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) this afternoon (Sep 14).

During the demonstration, five of the protesters were provided the opportunity to discuss with the officials of the Central Bank. 

The officials had informed the depositors that they will be given the opportunity to have a discussion with the Governor of the Central Bank on August 23.


The protesters then subsequently dispersed.

