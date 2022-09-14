Two arrested while abducting woman in a car

Police have arrested two suspects who were abducting a woman in a car in the Baddegama area.

The relevant suspects were arrested by Baddegama police when they were travelling in the car with the abducted woman.

The woman in question had been abducted this morning (Sep 14) while she was on her way to work at a garment factory located in the Dikwella area, police said.

According to police, the suspects had travelled along the Southern expressway with the abducted woman in the car and exited the expressway at the Baddegama Interchange.

The police officers who were on duty at the Baddegama exit at the time had noticed that an individual was forcibly covering the mouth of the woman in the back seat of the car.

Thus, the aforementioned police officers had informed Baddegama traffic police officers in this regard, and the officers had then proceeded to stop the car in order to inspect it.

The police officers had then observed that the person in the back seat of the car had locked the doors of the car and was holding the woman by force with a sharp weapon in his hand as he was scuffling with the woman in question.

A police sergeant had then fired into the air to control the situation, said the police.

The officers then broke open the glass of the rear door of the car and managed to take the woman out along with the concerned suspect.

Later, the two were admitted to Baddegama Hospital for treatments due to the cuts sustained in the struggle, whilst the driver of the car was also arrested.

The arrested driver of the car has been identified as a 23-year-old resident of the Walasmulla area while the other suspect was also found to be a resident of Walasmulla, added the police.

The police revealed that the abduction had been carried out in connection with an extramarital affair.

Baddegama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.



