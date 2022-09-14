Sakvithi Ranasinghe given suspended sentence after pleading guilty

Sakvithi Ranasinghe, who pleaded guilty to 11 charges of criminal breach of trust for maintaining an unauthorized financial institution and promising high interest rates, has been sentenced to two years rigorous imprisonment for each charge suspended for five years.

When this case was called before Colombo High Court Judge Amal Ranaraja today (14), the charges related to the case were read in the open court.

Accordingly, Mr. Ranasinghe, a former popular English teacher, had informed the court that he pleads guilty to the related charges.

Accordingly, the High Court Judge, who sentenced him to two years of rigorous imprisonment for each charge, ordered that the sentence be suspended for 5 years.

In addition to that, the judge imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for each charge and also ordered that in case of failure to pay the fines, he will be sentenced to 06 additional months of lenient imprisonment.

The High Court Judge also sentenced the wife of Sakvithi Ranasinghe to one of the charges leveled in this case and ordered it to be suspended for five years. In addition, she was fined Rs. 25,000.