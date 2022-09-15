Bilateral agreement between Sri Lanka and Nepal on tourism and higher education

September 15, 2022   12:04 am

A preliminary discussion was held on Wednesday under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe to reach a bilateral agreement between Nepal and Sri Lanka on the development of Sri Lanka’s tourism sector and the expansion of university education opportunities.

Ambassador of Nepal to Sri Lanka, Mr. Bashu Dev Mishra attended the meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat, the PMD said.

During the discussion, an agreement was reached to implement a youth exchange program enabling the youth of both the countries to join university education and tourism sector opportunities. 

The administrative measures to make the agreement a reality is to be done by the Minister of Foreign Affairs in Sri Lanka and the Government of Nepal.

