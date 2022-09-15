Colombo Lotus Tower to open for public today

Sri Lanka’s Lotus Tower, dubbed South Asia’s tallest structure, will commence operations today as it will be officially opened to the public.

Following the commencement of its operation tomorrow, the members of the public will be allowed to visit the tower by purchasing a ticket for Rs. 500 or Rs. 2,000. For a foreign national, the ticket is priced at USD 20.

Those who purchase a ticket for Rs. 2,000 will be given the opportunity to enter the premises without standing in a queue and to climb to the top of the tower several times during a single visit. Meanwhile, those who purchase Rs. 500 tickets will be allowed to visit the top of the tower only once.

Considered to be the tallest self-supported structure in South Asia which is measured up to 356 metres in height, the Lotus Tower was ceremoniously handed over to the Government of Sri Lanka on February 28, 2022, by the Chinese company following the completion of its construction work. Thereafter, Colombo Lotus Tower Pvt. Ltd. was established and its operations were entrusted to the company.

Considered to be the tallest self-supported structure in South Asia, the Lotus Tower was vested with the public by former President Maithripala Sirisena in September 2019.

After it was declared open, the ‘Lotus Tower – Multifunctional TV and Telecommunications Tower’ was foreseen to be one of the significant landmarks and an epitome of the Sri Lankan economy, culture, and development.

Measuring up to 356 metres in height, the Lotus Tower was constructed with a cost to the tune of USD 113 million. A Chinese company granted USD 88.65 million while the rest was borne by the Sri Lankan government, according to the PMD.

The loan instalments are due to be completed by 2024. USD 66.3936 million of the loan has already been paid, the PMD added.

Colombo Lotus Tower Private Company is a company established in March this year under the Treasury and all its transactions are audited by the Auditor General’s Department.

The loan agreement between the Telecommunication Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) and China was initiated and the work on the Lotus Tower commenced in 2012.

The Chief Administrative Officer of Colombo Lotus Tower Pvt. Ltd., Major General Prasad Samarasinghe (Rtd) said that the Lotus Tower is planned to avail new technological experiences along with entertainment similar to those found in wealthy countries around the world.

“The Lotus Tower will be opened to the public at 2pm today. A ticket of Rs. 500 for the general public and a ticket of Rs. 200 for children under 10 years will be issued. It is scheduled to open on weekends from 12 noon to 10 pm. Foreigners do not need to wait in the queue. They can buy a $20 ticket and come anytime,” he said.

Meanwhile, Major General Prasad Samarasinghe explained the opportunity given to school children to visit the Lotus Tower.

“For school children, we have given the opportunity by the organizing committee of Lotus Tower with a ticker priced at Rs 200. But schools have to make a request and must come in an organized manner to see the Lotus Tower. From 9 am in the morning to 2 pm in the afternoon. Permission will be granted for that. You have to make a request to us. We have a program for that. It will be implemented from next week.”