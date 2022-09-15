Colombo Stock Exchange extends trading hours

The Board of Directors of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE), with the consultation of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka (SEC) and the stockbroking industry, have decided to extend the trading hours from today (15).

Accordingly, regular trading will commence at 10.00 a.m. and the market will close at 12.30 p.m. effective from today.

Trading hours have been extended as set out below:

Pre-open session - 09.30 a.m to 10.00 a.m

Open Auction - at 10.00 a.m.

Regular Trading - will commence at 10.00 a.m.

Market close - 12.30 p.m.