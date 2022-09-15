Colombo Stock Exchange extends trading hours

Colombo Stock Exchange extends trading hours

September 15, 2022   09:08 am

The Board of Directors of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE), with the consultation of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka (SEC) and the stockbroking industry, have decided to extend the trading hours from today (15).

Accordingly, regular trading will commence at 10.00 a.m. and the market will close at 12.30 p.m. effective from today.

Trading hours have been extended as set out below:

Pre-open session - 09.30 a.m to 10.00 a.m

Open Auction - at 10.00 a.m.

Regular Trading - will commence at 10.00 a.m.

Market close - 12.30 p.m.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Colombo Lotus Tower to be opened for the public today

Colombo Lotus Tower to be opened for the public today

Colombo Lotus Tower to be opened for the public today

The struggle has neither failed nor has it finished - Attorney-at-Law Indika Gallage

The struggle has neither failed nor has it finished - Attorney-at-Law Indika Gallage

Anura Kumara on the inefficiency of government institutions

Anura Kumara on the inefficiency of government institutions

Person shot and killed by gunmen on motorcycle in Kelaniya

Person shot and killed by gunmen on motorcycle in Kelaniya

The times ahead will be difficult - Sajith Premadasa

The times ahead will be difficult - Sajith Premadasa

We took to the streets to say no to this system - Damitha Abeyratne

We took to the streets to say no to this system - Damitha Abeyratne

PUCSL introduces hotline for consumers' inquiries on electricity stariffs (English)

PUCSL introduces hotline for consumers' inquiries on electricity stariffs (English)

Circular issued reducing public officers' compulsory retirement age (English)

Circular issued reducing public officers' compulsory retirement age (English)