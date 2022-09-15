An election to be held in Sri Lanka before March 30

September 15, 2022   12:25 pm

The Election Commission says that it is expected to hold an election before March 20, 2023.

Chairman of the Election Commission Nimal G. Punchihewa stated that according to the Local Authorities Elections Ordinance the commission will have the authority regarding the election polling after September 30.

“Thus, the commission can hold an election before March 20.”

He said that the local government elections have been postponed by a year, however, one of the requests of the Selection Committee on Elections is that the commission should have the power that is wielded by the minister, as no matter how good a reason a minister has in implementing it, it is possible to appear that he is carrying it on for a political sense.

The chairperson, who further emphasized that the voter list in 2022 is expected to be certified on October 31, while the supplementary list is expected to be certified on November 11, added that if an election is announced to be held before certifying these two, the 2021 voter list will be valid.

“The commission hopes to hold the election before March 30, taking the relevant dates into account", said the chairman.

