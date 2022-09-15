Victim of shooting incident in Kelaniya identified

Victim of shooting incident in Kelaniya identified

September 15, 2022   12:39 pm

Investigations have been initiated in search of the suspects involved in the shooting and killing of a person at the Pattiya Junction area in Kelaniya, through the final call logs of the victim’s mobile phone.
 
According to police, the gunmen had arrived on a scooter motorcycle and opened fire using a pistol at the victim who was walking on the road. The victim had already succumbed to gunshot wounds by the time he was rushed to Ragama Hospital.
 
The deceased has been identified as a 39-year-old by the name of Mohammed Ariff Mohammed Hussain, a resident of the Welewatte area of Wellampitiya, says the police.
 
Three ongoing murder cases are reportedly being heard against the victim, while he is also allegedly connected to the murders of organized criminal gang members known as “Thel Bala” and “Anamalu Ranga” and also accused of hacking a person to death in the Wattala area, the police said.
 
Further investigations regarding the incident are being conducted by Peliyagoda Division Crimes Unit.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Colombo Lotus Tower to be opened for the public today

Colombo Lotus Tower to be opened for the public today

The struggle has neither failed nor has it finished - Attorney-at-Law Indika Gallage

The struggle has neither failed nor has it finished - Attorney-at-Law Indika Gallage

Anura Kumara on the inefficiency of government institutions

Anura Kumara on the inefficiency of government institutions

Person shot and killed by gunmen on motorcycle in Kelaniya

Person shot and killed by gunmen on motorcycle in Kelaniya

The times ahead will be difficult - Sajith Premadasa

The times ahead will be difficult - Sajith Premadasa

We took to the streets to say no to this system - Damitha Abeyratne

We took to the streets to say no to this system - Damitha Abeyratne

PUCSL introduces hotline for consumers' inquiries on electricity stariffs (English)

PUCSL introduces hotline for consumers' inquiries on electricity stariffs (English)