Victim of shooting incident in Kelaniya identified

Investigations have been initiated in search of the suspects involved in the shooting and killing of a person at the Pattiya Junction area in Kelaniya, through the final call logs of the victim’s mobile phone.



According to police, the gunmen had arrived on a scooter motorcycle and opened fire using a pistol at the victim who was walking on the road. The victim had already succumbed to gunshot wounds by the time he was rushed to Ragama Hospital.



The deceased has been identified as a 39-year-old by the name of Mohammed Ariff Mohammed Hussain, a resident of the Welewatte area of Wellampitiya, says the police.



Three ongoing murder cases are reportedly being heard against the victim, while he is also allegedly connected to the murders of organized criminal gang members known as “Thel Bala” and “Anamalu Ranga” and also accused of hacking a person to death in the Wattala area, the police said.



Further investigations regarding the incident are being conducted by Peliyagoda Division Crimes Unit.