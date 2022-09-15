Wele Suda produced at court amidst heavy security

September 15, 2022   01:42 pm

The Colombo High Court today ordered for the case filed against three defendants including notorious drug trafficker Gampola Vidanage Samantha Kumara alias “Wele Suda”, to be called on December 05.

The relevant case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Adithya Patabendige today (Sep 15).

The accused “Wele Suda” was produced before the court amidst heavy security and his wife, who has also been named as a defendant in the case, had also appeared before the court, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Attorney General has filed the case against “Wele Suda”, his wife and a cousin, accusing them of committing an offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by acquiring houses and properties in several areas including Dehiwala, Rajagiriya, Madiwela and Colombo with the money earned through drug rackets.

