The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange crossed the 10,000 points mark today (15).

The index closed at 10,072.38 points at the end of trading today, increasing by 158.26 points (1.60%) from the previous day.

Meanwhile the S&P SL20 index closed at 3,251.21 points today, an increase of 71.42 points (2.25%).

Today’s total turnover was recoded as over Rs 5.33 billion.