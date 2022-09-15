Young Buddhist monk arrested over murder of Chief Incumbent of temple

Young Buddhist monk arrested over murder of Chief Incumbent of temple

September 15, 2022   02:40 pm

Police have arrested another Buddhist monk who had resided at the Sri Nandarama Temple in Weththawa, Raddolluwa on suspicion of the murder of the Ven. Nedagamuwe Mahanama Thero, the Chief Incumbent of the temple.

The suspected Buddhist monk, who is 18 years of age, was arrested early this morning (Sep 15) at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake while attempting to board a flight to Dubai.

Police had discovered the body of Ven. Nedagamuwe Mahanama Thero (55), who had died under suspicious circumstances inside the temple, following an inspection carried out yesterday (Sep 14) after being notified of a bad smell emanating from within the temple.

By then, the suspected young Buddhist monk who had been residing in the temple in question had disappeared from the temple.

Police suspect that the Chief Incumbent of the temple has been murdered by strangulation.

Seeduwa Police have initiated further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's Lotus Tower to be opened to the public

Sri Lanka's Lotus Tower to be opened to the public

Sri Lanka's Lotus Tower to be opened to the public

Rajapaksa family enriched themselves at expense of Sri Lankan people  US Senator

Rajapaksa family enriched themselves at expense of Sri Lankan people  US Senator

Anura Kumara on privatization of Sri Lanka's loss-making state institutions

Anura Kumara on privatization of Sri Lanka's loss-making state institutions

Minister Bandula returns to the island with awards won by the film 'The Newspaper

Minister Bandula returns to the island with awards won by the film 'The Newspaper

Young Buddhist monk arrested over death of Chief Incumbent of temple in Seeduwa

Young Buddhist monk arrested over death of Chief Incumbent of temple in Seeduwa

Sri Lanka's election system is very weak and corrupt  Elections Chief

Sri Lanka's election system is very weak and corrupt  Elections Chief

IMF chief hopes to see Sri Lanka's public creditors quickly eng

IMF chief hopes to see Sri Lanka's public creditors quickly eng

Colombo Lotus Tower to be opened for the public today

Colombo Lotus Tower to be opened for the public today