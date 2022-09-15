Young Buddhist monk arrested over murder of Chief Incumbent of temple

Police have arrested another Buddhist monk who had resided at the Sri Nandarama Temple in Weththawa, Raddolluwa on suspicion of the murder of the Ven. Nedagamuwe Mahanama Thero, the Chief Incumbent of the temple.

The suspected Buddhist monk, who is 18 years of age, was arrested early this morning (Sep 15) at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake while attempting to board a flight to Dubai.

Police had discovered the body of Ven. Nedagamuwe Mahanama Thero (55), who had died under suspicious circumstances inside the temple, following an inspection carried out yesterday (Sep 14) after being notified of a bad smell emanating from within the temple.

By then, the suspected young Buddhist monk who had been residing in the temple in question had disappeared from the temple.

Police suspect that the Chief Incumbent of the temple has been murdered by strangulation.

Seeduwa Police have initiated further investigations into the incident.