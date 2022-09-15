September 19 declared a special holiday for schools

September 19 declared a special holiday for schools

September 15, 2022   03:00 pm

The Ministry of Education says that September 19 (Monday) has been declared a special holiday for government schools island-wide.

September 19th has been declared as a special government holiday and a day of national mourning by the Sri Lankan government in view of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Accordingly, 19 September (Monday) has also been declared a holiday for government schools and government approved private schools, the ministry said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's Lotus Tower to be opened to the public

Sri Lanka's Lotus Tower to be opened to the public

Sri Lanka's Lotus Tower to be opened to the public

Rajapaksa family enriched themselves at expense of Sri Lankan people  US Senator

Rajapaksa family enriched themselves at expense of Sri Lankan people  US Senator

Anura Kumara on privatization of Sri Lanka's loss-making state institutions

Anura Kumara on privatization of Sri Lanka's loss-making state institutions

Minister Bandula returns to the island with awards won by the film 'The Newspaper

Minister Bandula returns to the island with awards won by the film 'The Newspaper

Young Buddhist monk arrested over death of Chief Incumbent of temple in Seeduwa

Young Buddhist monk arrested over death of Chief Incumbent of temple in Seeduwa

Sri Lanka's election system is very weak and corrupt  Elections Chief

Sri Lanka's election system is very weak and corrupt  Elections Chief

IMF chief hopes to see Sri Lanka's public creditors quickly eng

IMF chief hopes to see Sri Lanka's public creditors quickly eng

Colombo Lotus Tower to be opened for the public today

Colombo Lotus Tower to be opened for the public today