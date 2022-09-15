September 19 declared a special holiday for schools
September 15, 2022 03:00 pm
The Ministry of Education says that September 19 (Monday) has been declared a special holiday for government schools island-wide.
September 19th has been declared as a special government holiday and a day of national mourning by the Sri Lankan government in view of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Accordingly, 19 September (Monday) has also been declared a holiday for government schools and government approved private schools, the ministry said.