Two youths drown while sea bathing; another hospitalised

Two youths have drowned in the sea off Magalkanda, while another youth has been rescued and hospitalized after they were swept away by strong currents.

The three youths in question, who are aged 17, 18 and 19, had been sea bathing in the area at around 11.40 a.m. this morning (Sep 15) when they had been dragged out to sea by strong currents.

Ada Derana reporter said that one of the youths had been rescued and was then admitted to the Beruwala District Hospital.

However, the hospital sources said that although the two other victims were brought ashore and rushed to the hospital, they were pronounced dead on admission to the hospital.