Police said that two more persons have been arrested by the CID over the incident of forcibly entering the private residence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe on July 09 and stealing property.

Issuing a communiqué, the Police Media Unit said that CID officers on Thursday (15) arrested two more suspects who had forcible entered the premises of President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence, located within the Kollupitiya police area, while being a part of an unlawful assembly on July 09 and had stolen property.

The arrested suspects, who are both 20-year-old residents of Boralesgamuwa, will be produced before the Fort Magistrate’s Court later today (16).

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is conducting further investigations into the incident.