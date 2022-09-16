Train services delayed on coastal line due to derailment

September 16, 2022   07:16 am

The Railway Department says that train services on the coastal line have been delayed due to a train derailment at Kollupitiya.

The department said that the intercity express train which ran from Kankesanthurai to Mount Lavinia last night had derailed near Kollupitiya while returning back to the station.

It is reported that the railway track had been severely damaged as a result of this.

The Department of Railways further stated that since the work to restore the train back on the rail track is still ongoing, there may be some delays in the train services on the coastal line.

