Due to a computer system breakdown, services of the Verification and Attestation units of the Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Colombo 01 and its Regional Offices in Jaffna, Trincomalee, Matara, Kandy, Kurunegala, have been suspended until further notice.

The system repairs are underway and the public will be notified once the Verification and Attestation process has resumed, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

However, it said that other Consular services will continue without any interruption.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs apologized for any inconvenience this may cause to the public.

The visiting service seekers may further check with the following phone numbers on the feasibility of services on their matters;

Consular Affairs Division, Colombo 01 0112338812/0112338843

Regional Office, Jaffna 0212215 970

Regional Office, Trincomalee 0262223182

Regional Office, Kandy 0812384410

Regional Office, Kurunegala 0372225941