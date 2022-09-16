Computer system breakdown at Foreign Ministrys Consular Affairs Division

September 16, 2022   07:35 am

Due to a computer system breakdown, services of the Verification and Attestation units of the Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Colombo 01 and its Regional Offices in Jaffna, Trincomalee, Matara, Kandy, Kurunegala, have been suspended until further notice.

The system repairs are underway and the public will be notified once the Verification and Attestation process has resumed, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

However, it said that other Consular services will continue without any interruption.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs apologized for any inconvenience this may cause to the public.

The visiting service seekers may further check with the following phone numbers on the feasibility of services on their matters;

Consular Affairs Division, Colombo 01       0112338812/0112338843
Regional Office, Jaffna                                 0212215 970
Regional Office, Trincomalee                       0262223182
Regional Office, Kandy                                 0812384410
Regional Office, Kurunegala                         0372225941

 

