Passports to be issued on Sep. 19 for those with prior appointments

The Department of Immigration and Emigration says that although September 19 (Monday) has been declared as a government holiday, passports will be issued for those who have already made appointments on Monday.

However, the Head office and the Regional offices of the relevant department will be opened only for the applicants who have made prior appointments to obtain passports under One day and Normal services, says the Controller General of the Department of Immigration and Emigration.

The department has further emphasized that no other services will be provided by the Department on the aforementioned date, while it is also informed that the services will not be provided on any reason for those who have not made prior appointments.

September 19th was declared as a special government holiday and a day of national mourning by the Sri Lankan government in view of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.