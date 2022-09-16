Passports to be issued on Sep. 19 for those with prior appointments

Passports to be issued on Sep. 19 for those with prior appointments

September 16, 2022   09:26 am

The Department of Immigration and Emigration says that although September 19 (Monday) has been declared as a government holiday, passports will be issued for those who have already made appointments on Monday.

However, the Head office and the Regional offices of the relevant department will be opened only for the applicants who have made prior appointments to obtain passports under One day and Normal services, says the Controller General of the Department of Immigration and Emigration.

The department has further emphasized that no other services will be provided by the Department on the aforementioned date, while it is also informed that the services will not be provided on any reason for those who have not made prior appointments.

September 19th was declared as a special government holiday and a day of national mourning by the Sri Lankan government in view of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Train services delayed on coastal line due to derailment

Train services delayed on coastal line due to derailment

Train services delayed on coastal line due to derailment

Dayasiri Jayasekara on the severity of the crisis and current situation

Dayasiri Jayasekara on the severity of the crisis and current situation

Galle Harbour to be developed as a tourist port - Nimal Siripala

Galle Harbour to be developed as a tourist port - Nimal Siripala

Large crowds arrive in Colombo to visit Lotus Tower

Large crowds arrive in Colombo to visit Lotus Tower

Colombo Lotus Tower now open for the public (English)

Colombo Lotus Tower now open for the public (English)

India plans no more funding for Sri Lanka as IMF talks progress (English)

India plans no more funding for Sri Lanka as IMF talks progress (English)

IMF chief hopes to see Sri Lanka's public creditors quickly engaged (English)

IMF chief hopes to see Sri Lanka's public creditors quickly engaged (English)

Rajapaksa family enriched themselves at expense of Sri Lankan people  US Senator (English)

Rajapaksa family enriched themselves at expense of Sri Lankan people  US Senator (English)