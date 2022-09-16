The Colombo Lotus Tower, which was officially declared open to the public last afternoon, has reportedly earned an income exceeding one million rupees through ticket sales within yesterday (Sep 15).

The Chief Executive Officer of Colombo Lotus Tower Pvt. Ltd., Major General (Rtd) Prasad Samarasinghe pointed out that the first day’s income was close to Rs. 1.5 million.

Meanwhile, a total of 2, 612 persons had visited the Lotus Tower within yesterday (Sep 15) while this includes 21 foreigners, he added.

The members of the public are now allowed to visit the tower by purchasing a ticket for Rs. 500 or Rs. 2,000. For a foreign national, the ticket is priced at USD 20.

Accordingly, the public has the opportunity to visit the Lotus Tower from 2 pm to 11 pm on weekdays and from 12 noon to 12 pm on weekends.