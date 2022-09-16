Energy Minister provides update on unloading fuel cargoes

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that the unloading of a petrol (92 Octane) cargo of 37,000 metric tonnes and a crude oil cargo of 100,000 metric tonnes will commence today (16).

He also said that a diesel cargo of 40,000 metric tonnes that commenced unloading two days ago will conclude unloading by tomorrow morning.

One more diesel cargo of 40,000 metric tonnes is expected to be released upon payment, he said in a tweet.