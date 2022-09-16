Energy Minister provides update on unloading fuel cargoes

Energy Minister provides update on unloading fuel cargoes

September 16, 2022   11:51 am

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that the unloading of a petrol (92 Octane) cargo of 37,000 metric tonnes and a crude oil cargo of 100,000 metric tonnes will commence today (16).

He also said that a diesel cargo of 40,000 metric tonnes that commenced unloading two days ago will conclude unloading by tomorrow morning.

One more diesel cargo of 40,000 metric tonnes is expected to be released upon payment, he said in a tweet.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Train services delayed on coastal line due to derailment

Train services delayed on coastal line due to derailment

Dayasiri Jayasekara on the severity of the crisis and current situation

Dayasiri Jayasekara on the severity of the crisis and current situation

Galle Harbour to be developed as a tourist port - Nimal Siripala

Galle Harbour to be developed as a tourist port - Nimal Siripala

Large crowds arrive in Colombo to visit Lotus Tower

Large crowds arrive in Colombo to visit Lotus Tower

Colombo Lotus Tower now open for the public (English)

Colombo Lotus Tower now open for the public (English)

India plans no more funding for Sri Lanka as IMF talks progress (English)

India plans no more funding for Sri Lanka as IMF talks progress (English)

IMF chief hopes to see Sri Lanka's public creditors quickly engaged (English)

IMF chief hopes to see Sri Lanka's public creditors quickly engaged (English)