Woman arrested over murder of husband in acid attack

Police have arrested three persons including a woman on charges of murdering her husband in an acid attack.

The victim was identified as a 42-year-old resident of the Kekulanda area in Agalawatte.

Police suspect that the acid attack had been carried out over a family dispute.

The arrested woman is reported to be a 38-year-old lawyer, while the two other arrestees include her uncle (64) and her brother (36).

The sister of the deceased had levelled the murder accusations against the arrestees.

However, the victim’s wife claims that her husband had subjected himself to the acid attack.

The victim who suffered severe injuries in the incident had succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatments in the Colombo National Hospital.

Investigations have revealed that the deceased person had been employed in the Anuradhapura area and had also been employed overseas for a period.

The arrested suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Mathugama Court.