Navy nabs 26 more persons suspected to be on illegal migration attempt

Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended 26 persons suspected to be on an illegal migration attempt to a foreign country via sea routes along with a dinghy and a local multiday fishing trawler.



The Northern Naval Command has made this apprehension during a patrol and search operation conducted off Veththalakerni in northern waters having spotted a dinghy in this sea area, last night (Sep 15).



The subsequent search of the dinghy had made way to the apprehension of 21 individuals who were suspected to be on an illegal migration attempt to a foreign country by sea.



Among the apprehended persons were 12 males including the boat operator, 04 females over 18 years and 05 more individuals who are below 18 years of age.



Further, the Navy had also taken hold of the dinghy used by them for this illegal act.



Meanwhile, P 178 engaged in further search in the sea area had intercepted a local multiday fishing trawler along with 05 operators of the trawler, off Veththalakerni this morning (Sep 16).

It is suspected that the trawler has remained in the sea area to take the above group of individuals by illegal means to a foreign country.

The 26 persons held in this search operation have been identified as residents of the Pooneryn, Uduththurei, Ottamawadu and Valaichchenai areas.



The individuals together with the dinghy and multiday fishing trawler will be handed over to the Maradankeni Police, Jaffna for onward legal action, the navy said.

The Navy urges the public to refrain from risking their lives by engaging in perilous sea voyages and being victims before the law, as it is observed that human smugglers organize this nature of rackets using unsafe methods for the purpose of making fast money.