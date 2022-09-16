One-hour power cuts scheduled for next three days

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power cuts of one hour daily from September 17th to 19th.

Accordingly, the power cuts for the next three days will be imposed as follows:

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW - One hour between 6.00 p.m. and 9.00 p.m.

Demand Management Schedule on 17.09 and 18.09.2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

Demand Management Schedule on 19.09.2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd