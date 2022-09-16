One-hour power cuts scheduled for next three days

One-hour power cuts scheduled for next three days

September 16, 2022   04:53 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power cuts of one hour daily from September 17th to 19th.

Accordingly, the power cuts for the next three days will be imposed as follows:

 

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW - One hour between 6.00 p.m. and 9.00 p.m.

 

Demand Management Schedule on 17.09 and 18.09.2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

Demand Management Schedule on 19.09.2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Visitors react to the newly opened Colombo Lotus Tower

Visitors react to the newly opened Colombo Lotus Tower

Visitors react to the newly opened Colombo Lotus Tower

Sri Lanka Purchasing Managers'Index for August 2022 shows increase compared to July

Sri Lanka Purchasing Managers'Index for August 2022 shows increase compared to July

23rd Colombo International Book Fair commences

23rd Colombo International Book Fair commences

Bus operators and passengers in Kandy city facing difficulties due to stalled project

Bus operators and passengers in Kandy city facing difficulties due to stalled project

'Those who ate from the Parliament canteen do not want to go out again' - Welgama

'Those who ate from the Parliament canteen do not want to go out again' - Welgama

Agri Minister explains how fertilizer will be provided for Maha season

Agri Minister explains how fertilizer will be provided for Maha season

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Train services delayed on coastal line due to derailment

Train services delayed on coastal line due to derailment