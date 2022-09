Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) today announced the squad selected by its selection committee to take part in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

The Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Roshan Ranasinghe, has given his approval for the squad.

The tournament will take place in Australia from October 16th to November 13th 2022.

The Squad:

Dasun Shanaka – Captain

Danushka Gunathilaka

Pathum Nissanka

Kusal Mendis – Wicket Keeper/Batsman

Charith Asalanka

Bhanuka Rajapaksa – Wicket Keeper/Batsman

Dhananjaya de Silva

Wanindu Hasaranga

Maheesh Theekshana

Jeffrey Vandersay

Chamika Karunaratne

Dushmantha Chameera (Subject to fitness)

Lahiru Kumara (Subject to fitness)

Dilshan Madushanka

Promod Madushan



Standby Players:

Ashen Bandara

Praveen Jayawickrema

Dinesh Chandimal

Binura Fernando

Nuwanidu Fernando

*Ashen Bandara and Praveen Jayawickrema will travel with the team.