Lakvijaya power plant employee feared drowned after falling into sea

An employee of the Lakvijaya Thermal Power Plant in Norochcholai has been reported missing and is feared drowned after falling into the sea.

The incident has reportedly taken place this afternoon (Sep 16).

The victim, Harsha Hemantha Priyasad, is a Junior Technical Assistant who was working in the power plant.

He had fallen into the sea from the jetty of the power plant and is believed to have drowned.

The body of the victim has not been recovered yet while a team of navy divers have commenced an operation in search of the body.