The felicitation ceremony organized for Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup winning cricket team, Asian Championship winning Netball team and the Sri Lankan medal winners at the Commonwealth Games commenced, a short while ago, under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The felicitation ceremony is currently underway at the Cinnamon Lakeside Hotel in Colombo.

During a ceremony, each netball player of the victorious team received a sum of Rs. 2 million from the Sri Lanka Cricket Board.

Meanwhile the Silver Medalist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games received Rs. 2 million and the Bronze medalists Rs. 5 million while the coaches received 25% from the National Sports Fund.

Also, during the event, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) handed over a cheque of USD 500,000 to the President as a donation for the Maharagama Apeksha Hospital (National Cancer Institute).