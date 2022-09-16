Sri Lankas victorious cricket, netball teams and Cwealth medal winners felicitated

Sri Lankas victorious cricket, netball teams and Cwealth medal winners felicitated

September 16, 2022   09:42 pm

The felicitation ceremony organized for Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup winning cricket team, Asian Championship winning Netball team and the Sri Lankan medal winners at the Commonwealth Games commenced, a short while ago, under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The felicitation ceremony is currently underway at the Cinnamon Lakeside Hotel in Colombo.

During a ceremony, each netball player of the victorious team received a sum of Rs. 2 million from the Sri Lanka Cricket Board.

Meanwhile the Silver Medalist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games received Rs. 2 million and the Bronze medalists Rs. 5 million while the coaches received 25% from the National Sports Fund. 

Also, during the event, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) handed over a cheque of USD 500,000 to the President as a donation for the Maharagama Apeksha Hospital (National Cancer Institute).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Court issues notice on former President over Easter Sunday attacks (English)

Court issues notice on former President over Easter Sunday attacks (English)

USAID to provide addition $65 million in assistance to Sri Lanka over five years (English)

USAID to provide addition $65 million in assistance to Sri Lanka over five years (English)

Colombo Lotus Tower's opening day earnings exceed Rs. 1 million (English)

Colombo Lotus Tower's opening day earnings exceed Rs. 1 million (English)

IndoSri Lanka FTA would be revived and upgraded  President (English)

IndoSri Lanka FTA would be revived and upgraded  President (English)

Sri Lanka's GDP contracts 8.4% in second quarter of 2022

Sri Lanka's GDP contracts 8.4% in second quarter of 2022

President holds special discussion with ministers on govt's future course of action

President holds special discussion with ministers on govt's future course of action

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.16

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.16