New budget office to be established in Parliament oversee financial affairs

The Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said that steps will be taken to establish a separate budget office in Parliament to monitor the financial affairs by directly obtaining accurate information related to the government’s financial control including income and expenditure.

The Secretary General said this at a special public service program jointly organized by the Parliament’s Communications Department and the Sri Lanka Press Institute (SLPI) under the sponsorship of the National Democratic Institute (NDI) in line with the International Day of Democracy on September 15.

A group of young social activists representing all the districts of the island participated in this program organized under the theme “Democracy and the Role of the Youth Community”.

The Secretary General explained the steps taken to further strengthen the Parliament, including the establishment of several new committees like the Committee on Ways and Means, the Committee on Banking and Financial Services, and the Committee on Economic Stabilization, as in the developed democratic countries.

Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, Sergeant at Arms Mr. Narendra Fernando, Administrative Director of the Parliament Ms. G. Thatchanarany , Chief Hansard Editor Ms. Nayani Lokukodikara, Director of Legislative Services and Director of Communications (Acting) Mr. Janakantha Silva, Director of Information Systems and Management Mr. Mahesh Perera and Chief Research Officer Mrs. Ayesha Godagama contributed as resource persons.

Thus, there were programs to educate the youth in several areas including democracy and the role of the youth community, Parliamentary affairs including legislation, standing orders and the role of the member of parliament. The program was conducted in both Sinhala and Tamil languages.