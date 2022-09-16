Japan to extend additional emergency grant aid of USD 3.5 million to Sri Lanka

Japan to extend additional emergency grant aid of USD 3.5 million to Sri Lanka

September 16, 2022   11:47 pm

The Government of Japan has decided to extend additional Emergency Grant Aid of USD 3.5 million for Sri Lanka in response to the deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

This Emergency Grant Aid will allow implementing humanitarian assistance activities delivering food worth USD 2 million through the World Food Programme (WFP), food, nutrition, health, sanitation worth USD 1 million through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and nutrition worth USD 0.5 million through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for the people of Sri Lanka affected by the deteriorating humanitarian situation.

With the implementation of earlier assistance worth USD 3 million announced on May 20, this builds Japan’s support in response to the current situation up to USD 6.5 million in total. 

“Japan hopes that this assistance will contribute to overcoming the hardship faced by the people of Sri Lanka, with whom Japan has long-standing and amicable relations,” the statement said.

