President Ranil Wickremesinghe has left the island this morning for England to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

A group including the President had reportedly left the island at around 3.15 a.m. today (17) onboard an Emirates Airlines flight bound for Dubai and are expected to then travel to London.

This is also Ranil Wickremesinghe’s first official visit abroad after taking office as the President.

The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September.

The President is expected to return to the island on Tuesday (20) after attending the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth who died on September 08 after 70 years on the throne.

Other Commonwealth leaders who will be in attendance include New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trinidad and Tobago President Paula-Mae Weekes.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have confirmed they will be in attendance, as well as European Council president Charles Michel.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeo, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh are also on the guest list.

They’ll join leaders from Austria, Germany, Poland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Hungary, Ireland and many other nations.