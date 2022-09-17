Brawl at wedding leaves 6 hospitalised; 10 arrested

Hirana Police said that six persons who were assaulted during a wedding ceremony at a tourist hotel in Panadura have been admitted to Panadura Hospital while ten suspects have been arrested over the incident.

Police said that the arrestees include a group of residents from Kandy and Kadugannawa, who had come to the wedding from the groom’s side. The best man is also said to be among those arrested.

Police said that five hotel employees and a person who came for flower decoration, who were assaulted by the arrested suspects, were taken to the hospital.

The victims of the attack are being treated at the Panadura Base Hospital, a spokesman for the hospital said.

The hotel’s properties have also been damaged in the clash.

Police said that although the services of the swimming pool had not been reserved, a group of people who had attended the wedding had jumped into the pool and were swimming in it after consuming alcohol.

An argument with the hotel staff over this had escalated out of control resulting in the group behaving violently and causing damages to the hotel while they had also assaulted the staff members.

It is reported that it had taken a lot of effort to arrest the suspects and to bring them to the police station.

The suspects are to be produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court.