Sri Lanka sees increase in dengue cases compared to last year

Sri Lanka sees increase in dengue cases compared to last year

September 17, 2022   11:52 am

The National Dengue Control Unit says there has been an increase in dengue cases reported in the country so far this year, compared to the figures from the previous year.

In a statement, the unit stated that by the 36th week of this year, a total of 55,012 dengue cases have been reported in Sri Lanka.

However, by this time last year, the number of cases reported was 18,265, according to the unit.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Health Services has confirmed four more Covid-19 deaths for Thursday.

The Government Information Department stated that two women were among the victims and that they were all over the age of 60.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Zonal education director reveals saddening situation of students going hungry

Zonal education director reveals saddening situation of students going hungry

Rohana Dissanayake says he is dedicated to develop sports in Sri Lanka

Rohana Dissanayake says he is dedicated to develop sports in Sri Lanka

Minister Susil Premajayantha speaks on education and sports

Minister Susil Premajayantha speaks on education and sports

These days I am a stubborn student - Ranjith Siyambalapitiya

These days I am a stubborn student - Ranjith Siyambalapitiya

Armed robbery at fuel station in Ratmalana caught on camera

Armed robbery at fuel station in Ratmalana caught on camera

Court issues notice on former President over Easter Sunday attacks (English)

Court issues notice on former President over Easter Sunday attacks (English)

USAID to provide addition $65 million in assistance to Sri Lanka over five years (English)

USAID to provide addition $65 million in assistance to Sri Lanka over five years (English)