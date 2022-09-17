Sri Lanka sees increase in dengue cases compared to last year

The National Dengue Control Unit says there has been an increase in dengue cases reported in the country so far this year, compared to the figures from the previous year.

In a statement, the unit stated that by the 36th week of this year, a total of 55,012 dengue cases have been reported in Sri Lanka.

However, by this time last year, the number of cases reported was 18,265, according to the unit.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Health Services has confirmed four more Covid-19 deaths for Thursday.

The Government Information Department stated that two women were among the victims and that they were all over the age of 60.