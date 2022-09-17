Sri Lanka considering joining Russias payment system Mir - minister

September 17, 2022   01:35 pm

The Sri Lankan authorities are discussing with Moscow the possibility of joining Russian payment system MIR, the discussion is underway between the Central Banks, Sri Lankan Minister of Transport and Highways and Minister of Mass Media Bandula Gunawardena has told Sputnik.

“Yes, yes, our embassy tried to do that because you want to [have] easy payment system... We will try to do that, we can get Central Bank’s approval. After that it will be a success,” Gunawardena said when asked whether the Mir payment system would be launched in Sri Lanka.

The minister added that the discussion is underway between the Central Banks of the two countries, adding that “we must get Central Bank’s approval. After that, we will announce that.”

He noted that the Sri Lankan authorities would like Russian tourists to be able to pay by card while visiting the country.

Visa and Mastercard suspended operations in Russia on March 6 against the backdrop of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine. Since then, the holders of Visa and Mastercard bank cards issued in Russia can no longer pay for goods and services outside Russia.

