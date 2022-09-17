Armed robbery at filling station in Ratmalana

September 17, 2022   03:30 pm

An armed robbery has been reported at a filling station located near Belekkade Junction in Ratmalana.

Two unidentified armed men had reportedly threatened the employees of the filling station and robbed the place before fleeing. 

Police said that the suspects, who had arrived by foot, entered the filling station’s office last evening (17) armed with a small pistol and a knife and robbed the cash from the office.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that they had made off with around Rs. 1,158,000 in cash while the incident had been recorded in the CCTV cameras fixed inside the said office.

They had subsequently left by foot in the direction of Belekkade Junction.

