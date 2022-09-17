Suspect nabbed with two firearms and ammunition

A suspect has been arrested for the possession of firearms and ammunition in the Pollewa area in Batapola.

The suspect was arrested following a raid carried out by officers of the Police Special Task Force (STF).

A repeater rifle, a foreign–manufactured shotgun rifle, 09 shotgun shells and 03 empty bullets casings found in the possession of the suspect have been taken into custody by the officers.

The arrested suspect, a 55-year-old resident of Batapola, is to be produced before the Batapola Magistrate’s Court today (17).