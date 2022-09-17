Azerbaijani border guards detain four Sri Lankans

September 17, 2022   06:29 pm

Four citizens of Sri Lanka have been detained on the territory of Horadiz border detachment of Azerbaijani State Border Service near Birinji Shahsevan village of Azerbaijan’s Beylagan district during attempt to cross the state border with Iran, Trend new agency reports via the service.

According to the service, the detained Sri Lankan nationals had previously arrived in Azerbaijan’s Baku from Doha and Dubai.

Through the territory of Iran, the border violators intended to get to Türkiye, and from there - to one of the European countries, the service said.

Operational and investigative measures are ongoing to identify and close the channel of illegal migration, added the service.

Source: Trend News Agency

--Agencies 

