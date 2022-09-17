Ranjith and Dilum appointed as acting ministers

Ranjith and Dilum appointed as acting ministers

September 17, 2022   06:57 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has reportedly appointed two acting ministers for the portfolios under his purview, prior to leaving for the United Kingdom.

State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies.

Meanwhile State Minister of Investment Promotion has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Investment Promotion. 

They have been appointed to the positions for the duration of his foreign visit.

President Wickremesinghe left the island this morning to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September. He is expected to return to the island on Tuesday (20).

