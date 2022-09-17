BOI, EDB and Port City Comm. transferred under Investment Promotion Ministry

Three institutions that were under the purview of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies have been brought under the Ministry of Investment Promotion, through an Amended Gazette Extraordinary.

Accordingly, the Board of Investment (BOI), the Export Development Board (EDB) and the Port City Commission which were under the Ministry of Finance have been placed under the Ministry of Investment Promotion.

The relevant gazette notification has been issued on Friday (16) by President Ranil Wickramasinghe, who is the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies.

The Ministry of Investment Promotion continues to remain under the purview of President Wickremesinghe as no cabinet minister has been appointed for that portfolio.

Meanwhile Dilum Amunugama, who serves as the State Minister of Investment Promotion, has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Investment Promotion until the President returns to the country following his visit to the UK to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.