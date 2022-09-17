BOI, EDB and Port City Comm. transferred under Investment Promotion Ministry

BOI, EDB and Port City Comm. transferred under Investment Promotion Ministry

September 17, 2022   07:28 pm

Three institutions that were under the purview of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies have been brought under the Ministry of Investment Promotion, through an Amended Gazette Extraordinary.

Accordingly, the Board of Investment (BOI), the Export Development Board (EDB) and the Port City Commission which were under the Ministry of Finance have been placed under the Ministry of Investment Promotion.

The relevant gazette notification has been issued on Friday (16) by President Ranil Wickramasinghe, who is the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies.

The Ministry of Investment Promotion continues to remain under the purview of President Wickremesinghe as no cabinet minister has been appointed for that portfolio.

Meanwhile Dilum Amunugama, who serves as the State Minister of Investment Promotion, has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Investment Promotion until the President returns to the country following his visit to the UK to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

President leaves for UK to attend Queen's funeral

President leaves for UK to attend Queen's funeral

Derana Studio with Mahesh Denipitiya at Nelum Pokuna Theatre tonight

Derana Studio with Mahesh Denipitiya at Nelum Pokuna Theatre tonight

Police hunt for more suspects over murder of Chief Incumbent of temple in Seeduwa

Police hunt for more suspects over murder of Chief Incumbent of temple in Seeduwa

Sections of historic Gatambe Rajopawanaramya at risk of sinking

Sections of historic Gatambe Rajopawanaramya at risk of sinking

Consumers unable to afford vegetables, fish and chicken due to soaring prices

Consumers unable to afford vegetables, fish and chicken due to soaring prices

Pubudu Jayagoda on difference of expenditure for ministers and public

Pubudu Jayagoda on difference of expenditure for ministers and public