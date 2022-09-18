Person murdered over family dispute in Akuressa

Person murdered over family dispute in Akuressa

September 18, 2022   08:55 am

A person has reportedly been murdered after being attacked with an axe in the Imbulgoda area in Akuressa.

Police said that the victim had allegedly been attacked by his son-in-law last night (17) for interfering in a dispute between his daughter and son-in-law.

The deceased is a 66-year-old resident of Imbulgoda.

The murder suspect has fled the area following the incident while Akuressa Police have commenced investigations to arrest him. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Minister of Agriculture gives explanation on the economic situation

Minister of Agriculture gives explanation on the economic situation

Minister of Agriculture gives explanation on the economic situation

Minister Keheliya Rambukwella says it is difficult to make a change

Minister Keheliya Rambukwella says it is difficult to make a change

Parliament should be dissolved and elections should be held - Nalinda Jaya

Parliament should be dissolved and elections should be held - Nalinda Jaya

Japan to extend additional emergency grant aid of USD 3.5 million to Sri Lanka (English)

Japan to extend additional emergency grant aid of USD 3.5 million to Sri Lanka (English)

Sajith Premadasa vows give strength to the people with or without state powers (English)

Sajith Premadasa vows give strength to the people with or without state powers (English)

President leaves for UK to attend Queens funeral (English)

President leaves for UK to attend Queens funeral (English)

Not only best in Asia, we can become best in the world  President (English)

Not only best in Asia, we can become best in the world  President (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm