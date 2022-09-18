Person murdered over family dispute in Akuressa

A person has reportedly been murdered after being attacked with an axe in the Imbulgoda area in Akuressa.

Police said that the victim had allegedly been attacked by his son-in-law last night (17) for interfering in a dispute between his daughter and son-in-law.

The deceased is a 66-year-old resident of Imbulgoda.

The murder suspect has fled the area following the incident while Akuressa Police have commenced investigations to arrest him.