NCASL claims malpractice in importation of construction materials

National Construction Association of Sri Lanka (NCASL) says that an amount of Rs. 20, 000 million is available in the Treasury to be paid for construction projects across the country.

Speaking at a press conference held in Colombo, the chairman of the association, Susantha Liyanarachchi stated that the Treasury has declared that it is unable to pay an amount of Rs. 80,000 million for constructions under the Ministry of Highways.

Further, he also emphasized that a fraudulent business of providing the opportunity to import surplus materials instead of scarce materials is being carried out in the importation of construction materials to Sri Lanka.