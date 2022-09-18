Fuel pricing formula should be implemented - Gemunu Wijeratne

Fuel pricing formula should be implemented - Gemunu Wijeratne

September 18, 2022   10:47 am

Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA) states that the government should clarify the facts regarding why the fuel prices have not been reduced in the country despite the fact that crude oil prices have dropped in the global market. 

The President of the association, Gamunu Wijeratne said that the Minister of Power and Energy had previously stated that the fuel price will be revised on the 1st and 15th of each month in accordance with the change of the fuel price in the global market.

The fuel pricing formula should be implemented as promised by Minister Kanchana Wijesekara, he further added.

