SLFP members who accepted ministerial posts to lose party positions?

The Senior Vice President of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa says that there will be changes of the positions of SLFP in the future.

He stated that it is being considered to remove the SLFP members, who have obtained Cabinet and State Ministerial positions in the current government from their respective positions in the party.

Mahinda Amaraweera and Nimal Siripala de Silva, who are the Vice Presidents of SLFP, hold Cabinet Ministerial positions in the current government.

In addition to that, the Treasurer of SLFP, Lasantha Alagiyawanna, the party’s Deputy Secretaries, Jagath Pushpakumara and Chamara Sampath Dassanayake had sworn in as State Ministers recently.