Five arrested for stealing batteries from cellphone towers

September 18, 2022   01:02 pm

Police have arrested five suspects within the Weeraketiya area in connection with a theft of batteries installed in cellphone towers.

According to the Police Media Division, the suspects have been arrested based on information received regarding the theft of batteries installed in the cellphone towers in several areas including Weeraketiya, Tangalle, Beliatta, Hakmana, Ambalantota and Hambantota.

The police have also recovered 138 stolen batteries, a small lorry, a van and a three-wheeler used for the thefts.

The arrested suspects were identified as the residents of Walasmulla, Hakmana and Tangalle areas.

They are scheduled to be produced before the court today (Sep 18).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Minister of Agriculture gives explanation on the economic situation

Minister of Agriculture gives explanation on the economic situation

Minister Keheliya Rambukwella says it is difficult to make a change

Minister Keheliya Rambukwella says it is difficult to make a change

Parliament should be dissolved and elections should be held - Nalinda Jaya

Parliament should be dissolved and elections should be held - Nalinda Jaya

Japan to extend additional emergency grant aid of USD 3.5 million to Sri Lanka (English)

Japan to extend additional emergency grant aid of USD 3.5 million to Sri Lanka (English)

Sajith Premadasa vows give strength to the people with or without state powers (English)

Sajith Premadasa vows give strength to the people with or without state powers (English)

President leaves for UK to attend Queens funeral (English)

President leaves for UK to attend Queens funeral (English)

Not only best in Asia, we can become best in the world  President (English)

Not only best in Asia, we can become best in the world  President (English)