Five arrested for stealing batteries from cellphone towers

Police have arrested five suspects within the Weeraketiya area in connection with a theft of batteries installed in cellphone towers.

According to the Police Media Division, the suspects have been arrested based on information received regarding the theft of batteries installed in the cellphone towers in several areas including Weeraketiya, Tangalle, Beliatta, Hakmana, Ambalantota and Hambantota.

The police have also recovered 138 stolen batteries, a small lorry, a van and a three-wheeler used for the thefts.

The arrested suspects were identified as the residents of Walasmulla, Hakmana and Tangalle areas.

They are scheduled to be produced before the court today (Sep 18).