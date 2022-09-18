Strong earthquake jolts southeastern coast of Taiwan

Strong earthquake jolts southeastern coast of Taiwan

September 18, 2022   01:28 pm

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the sparsely populated southeastern part of Taiwan on Sunday, according to the island’s weather bureau, sparking a tsunami warning.

At 3:49 p.m., the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for the Miyakojima and Yaeyama regions of Okinawa Prefecture.

The estimated tsunami height is 1 meter.

People in the area are advised to move to higher ground.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at a magnitude 7.2 and at a depth of 10 km.

Taiwan media said a low rise building housing a convenience store collapsed, while at least one train carriage was derailed at a station on the east coast.

It was unclear if there were any casualties.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center issued a warning in Taiwan after the tremor. It said hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 300 km the epicenter along the coasts of Taiwan.

Japan’s weather agency issued a warning for tsunami waves of 1 meter for part of Okinawa prefecture following the earthquake.

 

Source -  Reuters

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

News reports of'poisonous rice'completely false - Actg. Registrar of Pesticides

News reports of'poisonous rice'completely false - Actg. Registrar of Pesticides

News reports of'poisonous rice'completely false - Actg. Registrar of Pesticides

Prime Minister worships at Atamasthana in Anuradhapura

Prime Minister worships at Atamasthana in Anuradhapura

Weapons and ammunition haul hidden by LTTE in Vakarai recovered

Weapons and ammunition haul hidden by LTTE in Vakarai recovered

We want an income source, but Ranil gives us a tax file  Tilvin Silva

We want an income source, but Ranil gives us a tax file  Tilvin Silva

Garments, gemstones and jewellery export revenues increase in July

Garments, gemstones and jewellery export revenues increase in July

Sri Lanka's paddy farmers complain over reduced yields

Sri Lanka's paddy farmers complain over reduced yields

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Minister of Agriculture gives explanation on the economic situation

Minister of Agriculture gives explanation on the economic situation