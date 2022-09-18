Strong earthquake jolts southeastern coast of Taiwan
September 18, 2022 01:28 pm
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the sparsely populated southeastern part of Taiwan on Sunday, according to the island’s weather bureau, sparking a tsunami warning.
At 3:49 p.m., the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for the Miyakojima and Yaeyama regions of Okinawa Prefecture.
The estimated tsunami height is 1 meter.
People in the area are advised to move to higher ground.
The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at a magnitude 7.2 and at a depth of 10 km.
Taiwan media said a low rise building housing a convenience store collapsed, while at least one train carriage was derailed at a station on the east coast.
It was unclear if there were any casualties.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center issued a warning in Taiwan after the tremor. It said hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 300 km the epicenter along the coasts of Taiwan.
Japan’s weather agency issued a warning for tsunami waves of 1 meter for part of Okinawa prefecture following the earthquake.
Source - Reuters
-Agencies