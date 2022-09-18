Four including two women arrested over Kelaniya murder

Four including two women arrested over Kelaniya murder

September 18, 2022   02:34 pm

Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested four suspects including two females on charges of aiding and abetting in a murder.

21 grams and 121 milligrams of heroin, a pistol, a magazine, four 9mm type bullets and 03 mobile phones have also been taken into custody by the STF officers along with the suspects.

The arrested suspects are accused of aiding and abetting the murder of an individual at Pattiya Junction in Kelaniya on September 14.

The two male suspects, who are aged 37 and 34, were identified as the residents of Wellampitiya and Modera Uyana in Colombo 15 while the two female suspects, aged 35 and 46, are the residents of Modera Uyana in Colombo 15.

They have been handed over to the Peliyagoda Police Station for further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

News reports of'poisonous rice'completely false - Actg. Registrar of Pesticides

News reports of'poisonous rice'completely false - Actg. Registrar of Pesticides

News reports of'poisonous rice'completely false - Actg. Registrar of Pesticides

Prime Minister worships at Atamasthana in Anuradhapura

Prime Minister worships at Atamasthana in Anuradhapura

Weapons and ammunition haul hidden by LTTE in Vakarai recovered

Weapons and ammunition haul hidden by LTTE in Vakarai recovered

We want an income source, but Ranil gives us a tax file  Tilvin Silva

We want an income source, but Ranil gives us a tax file  Tilvin Silva

Garments, gemstones and jewellery export revenues increase in July

Garments, gemstones and jewellery export revenues increase in July

Sri Lanka's paddy farmers complain over reduced yields

Sri Lanka's paddy farmers complain over reduced yields

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Minister of Agriculture gives explanation on the economic situation

Minister of Agriculture gives explanation on the economic situation