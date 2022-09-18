Four including two women arrested over Kelaniya murder

Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested four suspects including two females on charges of aiding and abetting in a murder.

21 grams and 121 milligrams of heroin, a pistol, a magazine, four 9mm type bullets and 03 mobile phones have also been taken into custody by the STF officers along with the suspects.

The arrested suspects are accused of aiding and abetting the murder of an individual at Pattiya Junction in Kelaniya on September 14.

The two male suspects, who are aged 37 and 34, were identified as the residents of Wellampitiya and Modera Uyana in Colombo 15 while the two female suspects, aged 35 and 46, are the residents of Modera Uyana in Colombo 15.

They have been handed over to the Peliyagoda Police Station for further investigations.