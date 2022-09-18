Several state ministers appointed as acting ministers

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has assigned the responsibilities of acting ministerial portfolios to the state ministers of the ministries under his purview, during his absence from the country.

Accordingly, the President’s Media Division stated that Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Defense, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya as the Acting Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies, Geeta Kumarasinghe as the Acting Minister of Women, Child Affairs and Social Empowerment, Kanaka Herath as the Acting Minister of Technology and Dilum Amunugama as the Acting Minister of Investment Promotion.

President Ranil Wickramasinghe, who left the island to attend the funeral ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II, had reached London yesterday (Sep 17).

Indo-Pacific Regional Director and Director in India of the UK Commonwealth and Development Office, Ben Mellor, Special Representative of the King, the Deputy Lieutenant Dave Easton and the British High Commissioner of Sri Lanka, Saroja Sirisena were present to welcome the President of Sri Lanka who arrived in London.

This is also Ranil Wickremesinghe’s first official visit abroad after taking office as the President.

The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September.

The President is expected to return to the island on Tuesday (20) after attending the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth who died on September 08 after 70 years on the throne.